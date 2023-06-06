LUBBOCK, Texas — Kenneth Shed, 57, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after he was found guilty on seven counts of Indecency with a Child with Sexual Contact.

According to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department, officers were called to the 4700 block of 43rd Street in September of 2020. Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated the victim told authorities she was sexually assaulted by Shed on “multiple occasions” from December 2018 to July 2020.

According to court documents, Shed was accused of forcing a minor to touch his genitals and having sexual contact with the victim, who was younger than 14.

As of Tuesday, Shed remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center.