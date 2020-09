Image of Coty Austin Acevedo from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge sentenced Coty Austin Acevedo, 26, of Lubbock last week to six years in federal prison.

Court records said in July 2019 Acevedo began to message an undercover officer who was posing on the internet as a 15-year old girl. Court records said he was aggressive and demanding while pursuing sexual favors.

Acevedo pleaded guilty in March to a charge of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.