Lubbock man giving back this Christmas in honor of his Santa Claus dad

LUBBOCK, Texas — Rafe Miers is giving back this Christmas to children in the South Plains in tribute to his father who died in October.

Rafe Miers founded a men’s group called A Lot of Godly Men when one day he brought up the idea to make Christmas special for those children who aren’t as fortunate.

“We kind of started out kind of random, and we were gonna take care of this one family. But so many people have different needs,” Miers said.

The group initially was only going to help a family of four, but as time went on and more people heard about his good deed, they ended up helping 28 children.

“It’s small enough right now that we can kind of customize it, to what who the family is, God’s kind of put them in our path. We had some that are struggling real bad, and the grandparents are raising them. The parents are, having issues or whatever. And so they weren’t gonna have a Christmas,” said Miers.

Miers said he holds Christmas close to his heart because his father, Red Miers, looked just like Santa Claus.

“My dad was a Santa Claus to a lot of people. He had the big white beard, and he was a real giving person,” Miers said.

Miers even grew his own white beard.

“I’m nowhere near him on the beard. But this is the first time I’ve had a beard, and so, I grew it. And it’s pretty awesome because I can reach up and touch my face. And it feels like my dad,” Miers said.

Miers and his group raised over $5,000 to buy toys, thanks to Facebook, saying donations flooded in.

“They just kept coming in, and people kept calling and sending money. And next thing I knew, I was at Walmart buying 20-something bikes. And it just kind of blew up, it’s really awesome to watch, God moves into the sea that spirit and kindness, and looking out for other people,” Miers said.

According to Miers, every penny of donations will go back to the children, and he will not stop until he can help as many children.

“We’re kind of asking anybody that sees this, if you want to donate to this, do Toys for Tots, and maybe do it in my dad’s name, his name is Red Miers,” Miers said.