LUBBOCK, Texas — Early Wednesday morning, a Lubbock man had his United States Marine Corps flag stolen from where it hung in his driveway.

According to surveillance footage of the incident, a unidentified man can be seen walking up the driveway and taking the flag out of its holder. He then proceeds to walk away.

The owner of the flag reported the incident to the Lubbock Police Department later in the day on Wednesday.

