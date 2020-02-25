Lubbock man indicted, accused of harboring underage runaway and having sex with her

Image of David Bobby Lawrence from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — David Bobby Lawrence, 23, of Lubbock was indicted Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police got a tip on February 11 that a runaway girl was staying in the 2300 block of 53rd Street – an address that matches Lawrence’s home address.

Police found her, according to court records, but then continued investigating. She told officers that she met Lawrence at a party and began a “dating relationship.”

“He knew her age early on in this relationship,” court records said. She had not reached the age of 14.

She told officer she willingly had sex with Lawrence multiple times.

The court records said Lawrence knowingly harbored a runaway and knowingly had sex with a girl under the age of 14. The charge against Lawrence is a first-degree felony. He was arrested on February 14 and held Tuesday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.