Lubbock man indicted for murder of 25-year-old woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gabriel Lee Mendoza, 29, of Lubbock was indicted for murder by a Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday. An arrest warrant said Mendoza shot and killed Yajaira Lizette Monsivais, 25, after an argument over a stolen gun. Police were called in late February to a home near 3rd Street and Avenue T.

The arrest warrant said Mendoza’s brother and Monsivais were in a vehicle near the home. It said Mendoza fired at the vehicle, and Monsivais was the only person struck by gunfire.

The indictment said Mendoza committed an act “clearly dangerous to human life.” The indictment itself did not add any more information to what was already known in the case.