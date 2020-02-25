Lubbock man indicted for sex with underage girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dante Lemons, 18, of Lubbock was indicted Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child. The specific age of the child is not listed in court records, but the indictment indicates she was under the age of 14.

Police were called in December to the 3800 block of 130th Street. Police were told about a sexual encounter involving an underage girl that happened weeks beforehand.

Court records said family members were reluctant to report it because they did not want to get Lemons in trouble. By all accounts including the account of the underage girl, she was the one to initiate sex with Lemons.

Court records said the girl’s father heard noises coming from the girl’s room and went to investigate. The door was locked and there was delay before the door was opened, court records said. The dad was able to confirm from the two what had happened.

The girl told police the complete story of how the two had often cuddled and nothing more happened. According to court records, she told the story of how this particular encounter was different and she did the “Devil’s Tango” with Lemons.

A police report said the same girl had been the subject of sexual abuse at the hands of another family member when she was four years old.

Lemons and the girl are related but for privacy reasons, EverythingLubbock.com chose to withhold the specific relationship.