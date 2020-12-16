Lubbock man indicted for sexual abuse of girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury indicted David Peter Meyndert, 51, Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Court records said he sexually abused a girl who was 11 years old.

Police were called by the victim’s family in June to a residence in South Lubbock. The girl made an outcry of abuse, according to an arrest warrant filed against Meyndert on November 19. The girl’s mom then observed what she thought was a hickey on the girl’s neck.

The victim said Meyndert touched her inappropriately several times, and it hurt. Meyndert talked to police and denied all the claims. He also claimed he saw the girl watching inappropriate videos on the internet.

At one point police told him that the girl would be medically examined for signs of sexual assault. He told them he believed the examination would clear him.

The warrant does not describe the results of the medical examination. But it confirmed one was done.

Meyndert was arrested on December 2 and has remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center since that time on a $130,000 bond.