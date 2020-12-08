Lubbock man jailed, accused of sex trafficking of a child

Image of Rodney Dale Jackson from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Rodney Dale Jackson, 29, of Lubbock on Tuesday for sex trafficking of a child.

Jackson was arrested on October 7, according to court records. A police report was not publicly available and EverythingLubbock.com was making arrangements to get a copy of the arrest warrant.

Jackson remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $160,000.

Jackson’s previous arrests include exploitation of a disabled person in 2018. In that case he was allowed to plead guilty on a lesser charge and serve 242 days in jail.