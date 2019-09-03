Lubbock man jailed, confesses to molesting young boy

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock obtained the arrest warrant for Victor Nunez, 39, who was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to court records, the assaults happened around July 19, 2013. The victim was approximately age seven at the time of the assaults and only recently told his mom, who contacted police.

The victim, according to records, would be left alone with Nunez while his mother was working. Nunez was in a relationship with the victim’s mother that ended sometime after the assault.

According to court records, Nunez admitted to sexually assaulting the victim on one occasion.

Nunez is currently booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center. If convicted of the charge, the maximum penalty would be a life sentence.