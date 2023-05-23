WARNING: The details that follow may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — James Michael Martinez, 31, agreed to plead guilty to Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

The Lubbock Police Department first received a CyberTip about Martinez in 2019. According to federal court records, the tip said a social media user posted content that showed child sexual abuse using the internet at a Lubbock restaurant.

Police were not able to track Martinez down until receiving another tip in 2021. Martinez then admitted to posting the content, court documents said. During an interview with law enforcement in 2022, court records said Martinez admitted to having sexual contact with at least 6 children, one as young as 6-years-old.

According to court documents, Martinez also admitted he started downloading content that showed sexual abuse of children when he was 28 years old. Martinez said he initially downloaded about “50 images and videos with the youngest depicting a 6-year-old child.”

A magistrate recommended that Martinez’s plea be accepted on Monday. If a judge accepts the deal, Martinez faced no more than 20 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender. As of Tuesday, he remained in federal custody.