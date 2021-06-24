Lubbock man killed in crash between pickup truck and 18-wheeler

MIDLAND, Texas — A Lubbock man lost his life in a crash in Martin County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Thursday.

Antonio Perez Jr., 41, of Lubbock was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Anthony Luna, 27, of Lubbock according to DPS. The pickup truck hit an 18-wheeler along State Highway 349 north of Midland. DPS said the driver of the 18-wheeler, Adrian Sanchez, 53, of Fort Stockton, failed to yield the right of way as he was turning onto the highway from a private drive.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. Luna was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, and DPS said Sanchez was not hurt.

Conditions were dry and clear. DPS said the crash happened Wednesday at 4:40 a.m. Everyone involved did wear seat belts, DPS said.