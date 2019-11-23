Lubbock man looking for witness in his crash on Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Halloween, a local man crashed his rare 1987 Pulse Auto Cycle. Now, he is searching for the stranger who stopped and helped him.

Richard Puryear said that they only made 350 of the auto cycles from 1985 to 1990.

“It is just very unique I love unique vehicles and I use it to promote my business and it was a lot of fun,” Puryear said. “Everywhere you go people are taking pictures or videos so everybody has fun with it especially me.”

He said with all those recordings being taken, he never thought he would ever need them.

“I was trying to see if I could get some help if someone had a video or pictures or somebody that might be an eye witness to this accident,” he said.

According to the crash report, both parties state that the other one ran a red light.

“Thankfully there was a gentleman that got out and came and checked on me and he asked if I was ok and I said, ‘can you call 9-1-1? I am hurt,'” Puryear said.

Puryear broke three ribs, chipped his knee cap and banged up his head and elbow, but he says it could have been worse if it wasn’t for his Halloween costume. He was dressed as a pilot.

“I wouldn’t have had my helmet on and my head would have got all the damage you can see the helmet has,” Puryear said.

Now, Puryear said a lawsuit has been filed. He said he hopes the man who saw the crash can help settle the dispute.

“I said could you go check on the other car to see if they are OK and he did and he came back and said she ran the red light she wanted to see how you were,” Puryear said.

He said he also wants to say thank you.

“I was very grateful and I would like him to come forward and I would like to congratulate him and thank him,” Puryear said.

If you know any information that could help he asks to please email him at richcart@yahoo.com.