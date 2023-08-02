NOLAN COUNTY, Texas– A Lubbock man lost his life in a crash northwest of of Roscoe on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, Robin Williams Lawrence , 65, of Lubbock, was a passenger in a car driven by Lisa Whisenant Merxbauer, 66, of San Antonio, when they were hit by a truck tractor that was towing a flatbed trailer.

DPS said Merxbauer was driving near the intersection of Business 84 and US Highway 84 when she failed to yield the right-of-way to truck tractor.

Merxbauer and Robin were both pronounced dead on the scene, according to DPS. The driver of the tractor, Nelson Sierra DeJesus, of Sweetwater, was taken to a Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital with a “non-incapacitating injury.”

All individuals were wearing their seatbelts and DPS described the conditions as clear and dry.