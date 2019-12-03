Lubbock man married 53 years lost his wedding ring, needs help to find it

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man who has been married 53 years lost his wedding on Monday according to Rebecca Knight.

“My Mom is recovering from major neck surgery and my Dad is currently fighting cancer, so this has caused him to completely fall apart emotionally,” Knight said.

Her dad lost the ring between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. at either Market Street or the CVS at 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.

“Please help me spread the word asking for its return,” Knight said. “We can’t afford a reward so we’re asking whoever finds it to return it out of the goodness of their hearts and the goodwill of the Christmas season.”

He’s almost 80 years old, and he sacks groceries, Knight said. Knight said if anyone can help recover the ring, please call her at 509-994-5538.

The ring matches the one photographed above, Knight said.

The ring was made by one of the original artisans with James Avery in the 1960’s, Knight said.

