Lubbock man, originally charged for sexual abuse of a child, takes deal for lesser charge

LUBBOCK, Texas — Antonio Demarcus Thompson, 31, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal Tuesday for indecency with a child by exposure. He was indicted in 2009 for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The indictment accused of him of sexually abusing a girl who had not yet reached the age of 14. The charge was a first-degree felony – meaning Thompson could have faced up to 99 years or life in prison.

For ten years, nothing was added to the court docket in Thompson’s case. He was locked up in state prison during much of that time for a robbery charge out of Fort Worth.

Then, in December 2019, Thompson was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. The case began to proceed again.

On January 26, a lesser charge of indecency was filed. Thompson appeared in court Tuesday to accept the lesser charge and was sentenced to five years in prison. However, he was given credit for the time he already served, and there will be no additional time for him at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Prosecutors said the victim was not as cooperative as they had hoped, which was a factor in the lesser charge. The victim is now an adult.