Lubbock man pays the price for internet child pornography; 10 years in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas — Eduardo Nieblas of Lubbock was sentenced on Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison and another 10 years of supervised release after that. In April, Nieblas accepted a plea deal for receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Court records said Nieblas used an internet app called Kik in 2019 to upload a video of child pornography under the username “edwardsnowden163.” He admitted to viewing child pornography on 4chan as well.

As part of his plea agreement, he must register as a sex offender.