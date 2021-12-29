Lubbock man posed as 75-year-old woman to trade child pornography online, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Maxwell David Wilson, 33, accepted a plea agreement for distribution of child pornography. The deal was signed on December 22 and entered into court records Wednesday.

In 2021 Lubbock Police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip said a 75-year-old woman was uploading and distributing child pornography to Facebook. Police investigated and found Wilson instead of a 75-year-old woman.

Court records said Wilson “had previously stolen credit card information” from the woman.

“In the messages, Wilson clearly identified himself as the user of the Facebook account by telling individuals he is chatting with that he is Maxwell Wilson and the account name was fake.”

Related Story: Arrest warrant reveals Lubbock man sent, received multiple images of child sexual abuse

Wilson uploaded videos of child pornography to Facebook on 18 occasions, court records said. He was trading child pornography back and forth with other people.

“Wilson admits and agrees that based on his pattern of activity, his offense involved 600 or more images of child pornography,” court records said.

If a federal judge approves the plea deal, Wilson will be sentenced to at least 5 years but no more than 20 years in federal prison.

In addition to the federal charge, state prosecutors accused Wilson of possessing child pornography, sexual performance of a child under the age of 14, fraudulent use of an ID and arson. Those state charges were still pending Wednesday according to online jail records.