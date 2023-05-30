LUBBOCK, Texas– Steve Barrera, 25, was arrested and accused of “recklessly” firing a gun inside a municipality on Monday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, Barrera pointed a gun at a male and putting him in “fear of death or serious bodily injury.”

The report also said Barrera violated an order of protection during the incident.

Barrera was previously arrested for assault earlier this month, according to a separate police report. A witness told officers Barrera hit the victim in the face “three times with a closed fist,” the report said.

Barrera told police the victim cut him and pushed her to get her off of him, according to the report.

According to the report, officers had reason to believe Barrera “committed an act of domestic violence” against the victim and placed Barrera under arrest.

Barrera was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Violating a Protective Order and Discharging a Firearm in Certain Municipalities. He was also given a citation for not wearing a seat belt after taking it off while on the way to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Barrera remained at the LCDC on bonds totaling $225,000.