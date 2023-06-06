LUBBOCK, Texas- Local Veteran Leighton Lowell is putting his endurance to the test as he rides around Loop 289 60 times to raise money for Patriot Guard Rider.

Lowell will be riding for approximately 24 hours, and he is not new to putting his motorcycle on the road. He enjoys contributing to organizations around the country, but this time he wanted to keep it local.

“Alot of the veterans’ organizations are struggling for donations,” Lowell said. “So I figured this would be a different way, a fun way. I ride long distance anyway so; I want to do it for the local community this time.”

The trip around the loop will be a little over 1,500 miles, and he will take breaks every 12 laps to refuel.

“I plan on ending [early] of course if I get tired,” Lowell said. “Usually, we ride between one thousand and fifteen hundred miles at time. So, an estimated [completion] time is around nine or ten the following morning.”

Other riders will join periodically but the majority of the laps around will be on his own.

The money raised benefiting Lubbock Patriot Guard Riders will help with funerals, veteran events and providing Bibles and plaques for families.

“We see a lot less community year after year and we are trying to get more people out to support. Let the Veterans know they are supported,” Lowell said. “The more money we get the more we will be able to help local veterans and their families.”

The rider will start at 6:00 AM, June 7th at the Circle K on Indiana.

To make a donation, click here.