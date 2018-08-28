Lubbock man saves wrong-way driver near Stamford

LUBBOCK, Texas - A video of a 94-year-old woman driving the wrong way on a highway is gaining traction on the internet, but with the help of a Lubbock man, she was able to get off the road safe and sound.

"I did some things on there that I probably shouldn't have done on the road," said Thomas Prado, who witnessed and recorded the entire encounter.

Prado said when he saw this happening, he was terrified for everyone on the road, so he took matters into his own hands. He risked driving the wrong way himself, chased her down in hopes of saving her life.

"I'm thinking in my head, you know, don't let today be her last day. She doesn't know," said Prado.

He's a driver for a living and knew she and everyone else on the roads were in grave danger.

"Personally if I was to get hit in that bigger transit van that I was in, it could possibly not necessarily save her, but I could take more of a hit then she probably she could. You know, and that was going through my head is I would rather get hurt than see this woman. You know, I don't know who is at home or anything like that," Prado said.

He was able to get her to stop, help the 94-year-old woman out of the car and move her to safety.

"I think there was things that could have been done better and safer on my part, but I'm glad that it worked out the way it did, you know, and I know there was someone looking after me," he said.