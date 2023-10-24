LUBBOCK, Texas — A man filed a report with the Lubbock Police Department on Sunday after he claimed he had fallen victim to a scammer pretending to be a part of the Federal Trade Commission.

According to the report, the victim was using his personal computer when it “was locked down” after receiving a warning claiming someone was downloading child pornography using his internet. The report said the victim was walked through the steps to unlock his computer.

The report also said the suspect told the victim he had to report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission and provided him with a contact number. The report said the victim was asked to take a screenshot of his driver’s license and provide his social security number and banking information.

The victim refused and was asked if he was the one downloading the material, according to the report. The victim said he believed the encounter was a scam.

Lubbock Police told EverythingLubbock.com it was not uncommon for a scammer to claim there is a serious problem with someone’s computer and use fear tactics to extort money or sensitive material.

The Federal Trade Commission said a person should not call any number provided, and a legitimate warning will not ask you to call a phone number.