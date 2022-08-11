LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock man Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was sentenced by a federal judge to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to interstate threatening communications in April.

Solis held police in an armed standoff, officials said, at the Lubbock National Guard Amory on Thanksgiving day in 2021.

The day before, Solis texted an LPD officer that he planned to kill his ex-wife and then commit suicide, previous court records said.

“Fearing for the ex-wife’s safety, LPD officers set up surveillance at the ex-wife’s residence in Lubbock, Texas,” court records said. Solis drove to his ex-wife’s home that evening, and police tried to stop him. He fled from police, which led to a chase that was called off due to safety.

Near Regis Street and Interstate 27 (Nexstar/Staff)

A second chase ended when Solis crashed his vehicle near the Texas National Guard Armory. “Solis got out, fired some rounds from an AR-15-style rifle in the air, and ran inside the Armory,” federal court records said.

A previous official press release from Lubbock Police at the time stated that, “Solis exited and shot at officers.”

However, federal court records later said, “Other LPD officers confirmed that, in their opinion, Solis was firing in the air and was not firing at officers.”

After serving his prison sentence, Solis would be on supervised release for a term of three years.