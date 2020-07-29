Lubbock man shot Sunday night, details made available Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report made available on Wednesday provided details of shooting Sunday night in the 5500 block of 58th Street in Lubbock.

A licensed peace officer just happened to be in some nearby apartments visiting his girlfriend, according to a police report. The officer heard arguing about 10 minutes before hearing a gunshot. The peace officer found a man who was shot in the leg.

The officer administered first aid until EMS arrived.

Police talked to a friend of the gunshot victim. At first she said she smokes marijuana with the victim but later denied smoking marijuana, the police report said.

At first, neither the victim nor the friend gave police a specific description of who fired the shots, the kind of gun, or the vehicle that the shooter used to drive away.

The friend said she was in a vehicle with the victim when someone in a green SUV drove up. The victim got out to talk with someone in the SUV, according to the police report.

The victim began backing up and the shooter told him to stop. But he kept walking backward according to the police report. The friend heard a gunshot.

“[She] then observed [the shooter] grab a backpack out of [the victim’s] vehicle and then take off,” the police report said.