Lubbock man takes 40-year deal in cocaine case

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wesley Kenyhun Calvin, 34, of Lubbock was sentenced to 40 years in prison in State District Court on Monday.

According to the office of Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney, the sentenced was part of a plea agreement.

“Mr. Calvin was scheduled to begin trial this week for the offense of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Deliver in an amount between 4 and 200 grams,” the Lubbock County CDA said in a written statement.

The CDA said in July of 2017, officers with Lubbock Police Department executed a search warrant at Calvin’s home.

“They discovered over 23 grams of cocaine and multiple firearms in the defendant’s possession, along with over $1400 in cash from the proceeds of the sale of narcotics,” the CDA said.

“After making bail, the defendant went on to commit multiple other narcotics related crimes in Lubbock County, including multiple other possession of cocaine cases…,” the CDA also said.

“So many other crimes in our community can be traced directly back to the sale and distribution of narcotics,” prosecutors said. “We hope this sentence will help to deter such criminal activity in the future and tells persons who continue to engage in these crimes that there will be accountability for their actions.”