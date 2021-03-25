Lubbock man takes deal for lesser charge after sexual relationship with underage girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — David Bobby Rayshaud Lawrence, 24, of Lubbock took a plea bargain for a lesser charge Thursday. Instead of aggravated sexual assault of a child, he took a plea for sexual assault of a child. The deal called for 10 years of deferred adjudication. In other words, if he stays out of trouble, he does not have to go to prison.
Police got a tip in 2020 about the location of a runaway girl who was not yet 14-years-old. Court records said he not only harbored the runaway in his home, but also had a sexual relationship with her.