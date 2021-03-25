Lubbock man takes deal for lesser charge after sexual relationship with underage girl

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of David Bobby Lawrence from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — David Bobby Rayshaud Lawrence, 24, of Lubbock took a plea bargain for a lesser charge Thursday. Instead of aggravated sexual assault of a child, he took a plea for sexual assault of a child. The deal called for 10 years of deferred adjudication. In other words, if he stays out of trouble, he does not have to go to prison.

Police got a tip in 2020 about the location of a runaway girl who was not yet 14-years-old. Court records said he not only harbored the runaway in his home, but also had a sexual relationship with her.

Get the EverythingLubbock App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar