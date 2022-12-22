LUBBOCK, Texas – Johnathan Matthew Jones, 25, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Wednesday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Police responded to a home on the 5700 block of Itasca Street just after 2:00 a.m. in reference to an auto theft.

The victim told police that he knew Jones and had served him at a local restaurant, where the victim worked the night before. Jones invited the victim to a bar after work, which the victim agreed to.

Once at the bar, Jones became “very intoxicated and agitated about his domestic relationship with a woman they both knew,” according to the report. The victim convinced Jones to let him take him back to the victim’s home.

When the two arrived at the home, the victim left the car running and went inside with Jones.

According to the report, Jones then went “’berserk’ [yelling about the relationship with the woman] and stormed out of the house towards the vehicle.”

The report said that the victim followed Jones in order to de-escalate the situation. Jones got into the victim’s vehicle “at which point [the victim] jumped through the passenger window.” According to the report, Jones struck the victim in the nose.

The victim held onto the vehicle as Jones accelerated backwards out of the driveway when the victim lost his grip, according to the report. The report also said that Jones then accelerated forward and struck the victim’s right hand with the rear passenger side tire.

Police later found the vehicle at the intersection of North Chicago and Harvard where they found Jones passed out, according to the police report.

Jones was removed from the vehicle, and it was later determined that he had a number of warrants for his arrest.

The vehicle was returned to the victim, and Jones was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $65,000.