Lubbock man, who once barricaded himself in standoff with law enforcement, headed to prison for child sexual abuse

Image of Andrew Rey Ybaben from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Andrew Rey Ybaben, 25, of Lubbock on Wednesday appeared in court and admitted to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Ybaben will serve 43 years in prison. The time will be concurrent with a previous federal conviction for production of child pornography.

Ybaben’s wife discovered two videos on his phone that depicted Ybaben engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a 7-year-old girl, according to court records. She then reported him to law enforcement.

Ybaben, age 24 at the time, barricaded himself in a bathroom at his grandmother’s apartment and threatened suicide after the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office tried to serve him with an arrest warrant.

Officers surrounded the Garden Apartments at 65th Drive and Avenue P, and eventually he was taken safely into custody.

Ybaben will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

