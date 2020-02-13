Lubbock mom admits she slammed boy to floor and killed him because she was angry

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mother on trial for aggravated assault, but originally charged with capital murder, told police she slammed her son on the floor because she was mad.

Madison Rodriguez, 23, has been on trial this week.

In June 2015, police and EMS were called to the 1800 block of East 25th Street for the report of a child not breathing. Rodriguez’s son, 1-year-old Mason, was later pronounced dead.

At trial on Thursday, prosecutors played a recording of Rodriguez’s statements to police.

“What happened to Mason?” a detective asked Rodriguez. “I know it’s hard to keep all these lies straight.”

“I was worried that they might say I was a bad mom,” Rodriguez said in the recording.

The detective responded, “Tell us what you did?”

She said, “I slammed him on the floor because I was mad, and I didn’t mean to.”

Rodriguez and the stepfather were arguing about his ex-girlfriend, according to court testimony.

In the recording, Rodriguez also told police, “Instead of slamming him on the floor like I did, I wish I would have changed my actions. I took my anger out on an innocent child.”

The state rested its case. The defense can begin presenting evidence on Friday.