LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock mother, Neveah Bordayo, combined two popular things, cupcakes and alcohol, to create a one-of-a-kind business known as the “The Cupcake Bar.”

Bordayo told EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday the business first came to be for a friend’s 21st birthday party. Bordayo said she was tasked with bringing desserts and thought a alcohol infused cupcake would be fun.

According to Bordayo, the process of infusing alcohol with cupcakes wasn’t a hard task. She said she perfected her process by substituting her wet ingredients for alcohol. The alcohol Bordayo uses in her recipes includes RumChata, Crown Royal Apple, Patron and Bailey Strawberries and Cream.

Bordayo told EverythingLubbock.com when she was pregnant with her son she was forced to take a break from work and her fiancé had to take over the bills.

She also said she started a t-shirt business to help pass the time and pay the bills. She eventually moved to baking when she realized how unique her cupcakes were. She wanted to show her son how important it is to follow your dreams.

Bordayo said in the next year she would love to have her own cupcake shop and expand her business. She assured EverythingLubbock.com her cupcakes do contain alcohol but after a person wouldn’t feel “a buzz” after eating just one or two.

