LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock mother, Susana Frutis, 25, told EverythingLubbock.com earlier this week how she was able to create a “beauty zone” for women to feel safe and not judged.

Frutis said she was a stay-at-home mom of a 4-year-old girl and started doing lashes when her daughter was 2. She got cosmetology license in 2016 and “has always loved working.”

She also told EverythingLubbock.com she came up with idea to open Hidden Gem Beauty Zone after her lash business out grew out and was afraid it would give her neighbors a bad impression.

Frutis said she decided to call her business a “beauty zone” because she felt the term salon had a negative connotation and wanted to provide her clients a safe place to feel empowered.

Hidden Gem will offer services for waxing, make-up, lash extensions and hair, according to Frutis.

Frutis said decided to open her business at A plus Super storage located at 2614 130th Street and had to build the shop from the ground up.

Frutis said her goals for Hidden Gem were to have the ability to open another location in the next few years as well as have something to pass along to her daughter,

Hidden Gem Beauty Zone will have its grand opening on Saturday, September 9.

For more information on Hidden Gem Zone click here.