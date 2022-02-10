LUBBOCK, Texas — Raymond Palacio (also known as Raymond Coronado) accepted a plea deal Thursday for 35 years in prison. He admitted to the sexual assault of a child.

Court records said Palacio, 29, sexually abused a girl “younger than 14 years of age” in October 2017. The charge was originally continuous sexual abuse of a child but was changed to sexual assault of a child as part of the deal.

During a victim impact statement Thursday in court, the girl’s mother spoke to Palacio.

“Every day [She] lives with the effects of sexual abuse,” the mom said. “Raymond’s crimes extend well beyond the sexual abuse of my daughter.”

“Thirty-five years is not enough,” the mom continued. “Thirty-five years does not grant my daughter the peace she deserves.”

The mom also said in court, “Raymond should serve all 35 years. The community will not be safe if he is allowed to roam free. She is not defined by the sexual abuse by this monster.”

“You are going to spend a long time in prison. And I hope you die in there,” she said.