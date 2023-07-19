LUBBOCK, Texas — There’re 47 active cases of West Nile in the U.S. Three of those are in Texas, and one of whom was a Lubbock resident who tragically died from the virus last week. However, West Nile has been in Texas for a while.

It’s been 20 years since Dr. Meaghan Bond was starting her freshman year at Lubbock High School, but after spending time in East Texas, she began experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“I came back from the summer camp, and I had a really strong earache, my eyes hurt really bad, headache and I was exhausted,” Bond described. “Over the next couple of weeks, the ear and the eyes kind of resolved, but I had strong headaches and exhaustion for the next year.”

It took doctors four years to figure out a mosquito bite was behind all of Bond’s pain, and it turns out she had contracted West Nile.

“Most people who get infected with West Nile have no symptoms,” said Bond. “The handful of people who get really serious symptoms–those that are easier to recognize: the need to be hospitalized, meningitis, kind of severe neurology problems and I was stuck in the middle.”

Because symptoms may seem to start off so subtle, Dr. Steve Presley with Texas Tech’s Biological Threat Research Lab says West Nile is often underreported, and that’s why his team does such crucial research.

“We’ve been trapping mosquitoes and screening them for West Nile virus, so we have this huge repository of positives and a lot of data and a lot of the mosquitoes,” said Presley. “So as technology has progressed, we’ve increased our testing.”

Presley said he and his crew saw mosquitoes positive for West Nile a month earlier than the usual late-July due to heavy rains at the beginning of the summer. But, as the extreme heat continues drying up the playa lakes and yards in town, it will impact mosquito breeding and numbers.

“Yesterday my crew trapped mosquitoes all over the area, and our numbers were significantly down from the past three weeks, and that’s because of this triple digit dry wind,” said Presley. “I expect because we’ve got about an inch maybe of rain this past weekend that we’ll see a resurgence in next week’s trapping because we’re not going to get rid of the mosquitoes, we just try to manage them.”

As for Bond, she’s hopeful for the future of West Nile treatments.

“Now that we’re kind of getting familiar with long-covid, I think we’re starting to understand more of the mechanisms: the brain fog, the tiredness, the headaches,” said Bond. “[West Nile] sounds a lot like long covid, and I hope the research is going to catch up to figure out what we can do for people who are having symptoms for a long time after a viral illness.”

Since mosquitoes are here to stay, Presley recommends avoiding mosquito bites altogether by draining standing water; avoiding being outside at dawn and dusk; wearing full-coverage clothing; and of course, wearing bug spray.