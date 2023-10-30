LUBBOCK, Texas–The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory are set to host their 3rd annual “Getting the Gig” workshop in late November.

The LCAF said the event is a “networking and educational workshop” for local musicians. The workshop will allow attendees to learn how to secure performance venues, meet managers and venue owners and learn how to negotiate.

The workshop will feature a panel with Amusement Park Recording Studio owner Scott Faris and representatives from local venues such as the Cactus Theater, Cooks Garage, Two Docs Brewery, Savage Tavern and Jake’s Backroom.

The workshop is to occur on Thursday, November 30, from 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. with lunch provided and is free.

If you would like to sign up for the “Getting the Gig” workshop, click here.