Lubbock named most forgetful city, according to Uber

LUBBOCK, Texas– As a way to mark the end of Mercury in Retrograde- which astrologists believe influences forgetfulness- Uber Newsroom released an Uber Lost and Found index with Lubbock leading as the most forgetful city.
So, what exactly does that mean?
Uber Newsroom took the time to break down a lost and found index and can be found on the Uber Newsroom website here.
In 2019, phones, wallets, keys and bags topped the list of the most commonly forgotten items, according to the website.
Other items that are commonly forgotten items include headphones, clothing, glasses and vapes. Moreover, Uber Newsroom saw a 21 percent increase in lost AirPods in 2019.
According to the index, people are most forgetful on Fridays, Saturdays and late at night.
The top 10 most forgetful cities are:
- Lubbock, Texas
- Oxford, Mississippi
- College Station, Texas
- Fresno, California
- Modesto, California
- Lawrence, Kansas
- St. Cloud, Minnesota
- Columbus, Georgia
- Tallahassee, Florida
- Fayetteville, North Carolina
One or two of the most unique items found included a specimen cup from a doctor’s office, my wife’s weed and cat tarot cards.