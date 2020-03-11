Lubbock named most forgetful city, according to Uber

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, N.J. Uber continued to lose cash as it poured money into building its food delivery business and developing technology for driverless cars, but revenue for its rides business nearly tripled as the company picked up more passengers around the world. The ride-hailing giant lost $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, about 24% more than it lost at the same time last year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas– As a way to mark the end of Mercury in Retrograde- which astrologists believe influences forgetfulness- Uber Newsroom released an Uber Lost and Found index with Lubbock leading as the most forgetful city.

So, what exactly does that mean?

Uber Newsroom took the time to break down a lost and found index and can be found on the Uber Newsroom website here.

In 2019, phones, wallets, keys and bags topped the list of the most commonly forgotten items, according to the website.

Other items that are commonly forgotten items include headphones, clothing, glasses and vapes. Moreover, Uber Newsroom saw a 21 percent increase in lost AirPods in 2019.

According to the index, people are most forgetful on Fridays, Saturdays and late at night.

The top 10 most forgetful cities are:

Lubbock, Texas

Oxford, Mississippi

College Station, Texas

Fresno, California

Modesto, California

Lawrence, Kansas

St. Cloud, Minnesota

Columbus, Georgia

Tallahassee, Florida

Fayetteville, North Carolina

One or two of the most unique items found included a specimen cup from a doctor’s office, my wife’s weed and cat tarot cards.