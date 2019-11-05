Lubbock native makes deal on Shark Tank

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock native Jennifer Coddou and her husband Patrick Coddou made it on Shark Tank Sunday with their single blade razor.

“I grew up in Lubbock, I was born at Methodist Hospital and I left Lubbock after I graduated from Trinity Christian High School and went to Texas A&M University. I was there for 18 years and my family, both sides of my grandparents and parents all live there still,” Jennifer said.

Their company ‘Supply’ launched the razor on Kick Starter in 2015. A couple of years later both of them quit their jobs and worked full time on these razors.

“This year it looks like we are on track to do $2.5 million dollars,” Patrick said.

They tried unsuccessfully two other times to get on the show, but the third time was the charm for them.

“We are still pinching ourselves that it happened,” Jennifer said.

Two “sharks,” Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec, both threw out offers but after trying to negotiate, the Coddou’s finally gave in.

“Mr. Wonderful thank you for your offer, Robert you got a deal,” Jennifer said.

Even with this new fame, she still loves her hometown.

“Lubbock has some of the nicest people that just go out of their way to make other people’s day,” Jennifer said. “Just super selfless, others focused and you just don’t get that many places, anywhere.”