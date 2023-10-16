LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Parks and Recreation encouraged the public to volunteer and donate pumpkins for its 15th annual Pumpkin Trail set to take place in late October.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the trail was set to take place at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum from Thursday, October 26, through Sunday, October 29.

The city said it was partnering with Mike Poster’s Affordable Storage for the trail.

The release said the goal was to receive 2,000 pumpkins.

“The more jack-o-lanterns received, the longer the trail will be,” the release stated.

People can drop off their carved pumpkins on Wednesday, October 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. outside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 4111 University Avenue.

The city stressed pumpkin carvings must be family-friendly.