Lubbock negotiating for another drive-through testing site

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock, as of Tuesday, continued to negotiate for a third drive-through testing site for COVID-19 or coronavirus.

University Medical Center opened up drive-through testing on March 20. Covenant Health began a drive-through testing site at Frenship’s football stadium on April 6.

City Manager Jarrett Atkinson told the city council on Tuesday evening that another test site is planned for South-Central Lubbock.

“We are currently in negotiations,” Atkinson said. “It will be a large corporate partnership with a good corporate citizen here in Lubbock working with the State of Texas and with us.”

Atkinson did not yet reveal the name of the company.

“They’re bringing all of the medical professionals, all of the testing supplies, the shipping to the labs, all of that,” Atkinson said.

“The local commitment to that is really going to be just to provide security for it,” he said. “Lubbock Police Department and other partners would be providing the security.”

Atkinson thought there might be an announcement with more details within the next week.

“Lubbock is currently testing at a rate that’s approximately two-times the state average for testing. And I think this will make even more testing available to our residents.”

