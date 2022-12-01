LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mom said she is frustrated after she received a video of her daughter slap boxing with another member at the Boys & Girls Club.

Shelly Voss had her daughter at the Boys & Girls Club over the summer, hoping it would give her structure and guidance.

“I send her to the Boys & Girls Club to get some activities and you know, socialize because I want her to have friends and I’m very disappointed that they would allow something like this to happen,” said Voss.

Voss said instead of structure, she noticed behavioral issues in her daughter since she’s joined the club.

“Pretty much since that time we’ve had some difficulties with her. She’s got a history of trauma and I feel like that this, you know, fight club or whatever it is that’s going on, maybe triggered some of those traumatic experiences,” said Voss.

The video also shows an employee encouraging the behavior.

“It was like the last day, and they were like, ‘so what do we want to do?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ They were like, ‘we should slap blocks, or we should box.’ I went in with one of my friends, me and her battled and then the person in the video and one of my other friends battled, which was the adult that was letting us do it and he got knocked out,” said Voss’s daughter who can be seen in the video.

Voss hopes more action can be taken to prevent this from happening again.

“He shouldn’t be allowed to work with kids or the vulnerable population because that’s wrong, and if he’s allowed to work with other kids and spread that violence onto them too, I mean, we have enough violence in this world,” said Voss.

Tom Vermillion, Executive Director of the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club released a statement in reference to the incident.