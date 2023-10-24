LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said it was still investigating the death of Tammy Cooper and her three children 19 years later.

Cooper and her children Mahogany, Kasheim and KaDiece Allen were stabbed and beaten to death in their home on October 24, 2004.

Rey Martinez, a former LPD Lead investigator, previously told EverythingLubbock.com that the murder was one of the biggest unsolved cases in Lubbock.

Martinez said the discovery was like “walking into a nightmare” and was shocking even for veteran homicide detectives.

Investigators believe Cooper’s killer stopped by her house around 11:00 p.m. and obtained a phone call made before the killings. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Cooper described her killer as a Black man going by the name “Butch.”

“In talking to her friend that she was on the phone with, I don’t feel like she was in fear of the person that came in because she didn’t ask for help,” Martinez said.

The Lubbock Police Department encouraged anyone with information to come forward. Martinez previously told EverythingLubbock.com, “That one bit of information that somebody will turn over could break the case open.”

Lubbock Police provided the following statement to EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday: