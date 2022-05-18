LUBBOCK, Texas – In honor of National Police Week, officers from multiple agencies in Lubbock volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels.

Around fifty-five officers with Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and the Texas Tech Police Department helped deliver over 800 meals.

Assistant Chief Neal Barron with LPD explained how every year, he enjoys getting to hear everyone’s story.

“The officers that deliver the meals, may be the only people that some of them will see all day… So I think it’s important for the officer to make a connection with people,” he added.

Mary Gerlach, the Assistant Director for Lubbock Meals on Wheels, was grateful some of the volunteers that help deliver to the 70 routes every day got to have the day off.

“Our volunteers work really hard. And so it is nice every once in a while for them to be able to kind of take a break,” she explained.

To be eligible for Meals on Wheels, Gerlach said the person must be unable to leave the house without assistance, and can’t prepare a balanced meal on their own.

“There are no income requirements. No age restrictions, nothing like that,” she said.

The organization could always use volunteers as they’re not government-funded or a United Way agency. To donate or volunteer, visit lubbockmealsonwheels.org or call 806-792-7971.