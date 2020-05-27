Lubbock pediatrician addresses Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dr. Andrew Robinson, a pediatric cardiologist with Covenant Health addressed pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare disease that has affected less than 300 patients in the country.

“Typically the various organ systems can be affected such as the heart, lungs, neurologic, kidneys and then there’s a general inflammation throughout the body,” Robinson said.

Robinson adds it can affect children from 2 years old all the way up to 21 years old, and first showed up in Europe and now in the United States.

“In West Texas — no, as to my knowledge we haven’t seen any cases of this in West Texas,” Robinson said.

“Symptoms include, fever, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, red eyes, neck abdominal pain and kids may start feeling extra tired,” Robinson said. “The general information is limited now but a couple of case reports type studies that have come out of patients who have been hospitalized with COVID in that pediatric age group, I think 70 to 80 percent of them had other illnesses or comorbidities.”

At this time the CDC is looking into what causes the disease, but many children with the syndrome had coronavirus, or were around someone with COVID-19.

“It certainly can be deadly in some circumstances but those mortality numbers are quite small,” Robinson said.

The CDC reports the best thing to do to prevent the disease is to take precautions to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Dr. Robinson also stressed the disease is rare, and is not solely connected to the coronavirus.