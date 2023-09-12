LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a recent study published in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal, the amount of time kids ages five years old and younger spend looking at the screen can impact some important developmental steps as quickly as a year later.

Communication, fine motor, problem-solving and personal social skills are things pediatricians, like Dr. Cheyene Bownds, pay attention to in their younger patients.

“Helping them develop those motor skills, playing with blocks when you’re with your baby or talking about what clothes you’re picking out for them; their brain is absorbing all of those things,” said Dr. Bownds. “That’s how they’re developing their speech and things like that.”

However, those developmental aspects are also things that can be hindered by screen time for kids one to four years old.

“What we know about infants and those young toddlers at that age, their brains are under a period of rapid growth, but still very immature and symbolic in the way that they think and learn,” Dr. Bownds said. “They have a really hard time taking something from a two-dimensional world, like a video on a tablet or a screen, and applying that into the three-dimensional world.”

According to Dr. Bownds, it’s important for infants and toddlers to interact with their caregivers, and screen time doesn’t allow the time for that.

“The current school of thought is that the more time that kids are spending on a tablet, the less time that they are engaged in the world, so they’re not socializing with their caregivers or their family,” said Dr. Bownds. “They’re not talking with their caregivers, and so that that’s less time for them to be developing those skills.”

Sometimes parents need to keep their kids busy, but Dr. Bownds said that’s different from distracting them.

“If we’re depending more on the screen to distract them, we’re not allowing them to work through those emotions and learn healthy coping skills,” she said.

However, when you need to get some things done child-free, Dr. Bownds said there are still options to keep your kids engaged and learning.

“I always tell parents, just go back to the basics,” said Dr. Bownds. “Kids love to color. They love to play. They love books and they love to be read, too. That’s really great for them to be developing.”

Dr. Bownds also said every family situation is different, so she also recommends visiting the American Academy of Pediatrics website and using their family media plan tool to see what works best for you and your little ones.