Lubbock pharmacy robber said, “Give me all your medicine,” displayed a gun and a knife

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided new details on the robbery of a pharmacy Thursday morning at 2424 50th Street.

A police report said the robbery at Highland Pharmacy was reported at 10:11 a.m. The robber was described in the police report as a Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie with a bandana over his face.

Image of Ryan Jacob Espinosa from Lubbock Co. Jail

Later in the day, police arrested Ryan Jacob Espinosa, 26, of Lubbock in the 8100 block of Vernon Avenue.

“The subject entered [the pharmacy] brandishing a large knife and demanded a specific drug,” the police report said. At one point in the police report, it was described as “a big butcher knife.”

The robber was quoted as saying, “Give me all your medicine.”

An employee ran out, according to the police report leaving the robber with a pharmacist. The robber repeated his demand for a specific drug, “and this time pulled up his clothing to expose his waistline which revealed a silver handgun.”

“[The pharmacist] advised the subject took all of the inventory of this drug and another opioid narcotic before fleeing,” the police report said.

The specific names of the drugs were not listed in the police report.

8100 Vernon Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

“The suspect was located at what was discovered as his residence and eventually placed under arrest after investigation,” the police report said.

Espinosa’s only other arrest in Lubbock was for DWI in 2014. He was found guilty and ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

In the DWI case, a police report said Espinosa’s car hit a utility pole at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue. The report said Espinosa put a piece of the pole in his car after hitting it and then drove away.

Use the video link above to see exclusive video of police at Espinosa’s house for the arrest and a search warrant.

