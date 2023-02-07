LUBBOCK, Texas — Rose Wilson along with 13 others were announced to be honored at the years 39th Governor’s Volunteer Award ceremony in conjunction with the One Star Foundation.

Wilson continues to make an impact in the Lubbock community and now she does it again with her newest award.

“When she said Governor’s award, I really didn’t put it into my brain what she was really talking about,” Wilson said. “Then it really hit me, when I got the letter, I said oh she is talking about Governor Abbott’s Award, and I said oh my God, oh my God!”

The Governors Lifetime Volunteer Award highlights individuals making a big difference in their communities across Texas.

“When the young lady asked me if she could nominate me to Governors Award, I said Well I guess,” Wilson said. “So really I had forgot about it until I got the letter congratulating me, and I said I got to call Kaley and let her know what she did.”

Volunteer Center of Lubbock Leadership Development Manager Kaley Ihfe is the one that nominated her.

“In 2021 she was awarded the Diekemper Lifetime of Service award from the Volunteer Center, and then I have just nominated her for several things since because honestly I think the whole word should know about Ms. Rose, ” Ihfe said. “She is amazing, she has done amazing things and she still just keeps going, she is unstoppable.”

Governor Abbotts office said in a statement:

“Rose Wilson continues to leave an outstanding legacy in Lubbock with decades of volunteer service spanning from fighting food insecurity to mentoring students to advancing social justice causes. At 95 years old, Rose continues to engage in new volunteer opportunities, help organize events, and serve on boards. Rose has been active with the Lubbock NAACP since the 1960s, becoming the first African American woman to be elected president in 1978 and remaining president for 30 years. She continues to serve on the executive board of the Lubbock NAACP, helping with membership drives and fund development and serving on the finance committee.”

Ihfe says she put in alot of work to get to this moment.

“Anything that I could find that was already written up, or certificates or awards that she had already received. Or proof of volunteering, she’s done so many things,” Ihfe said. “So I went to some different non-profits that I knew she worked with, and they gave me some information, and I just tried to compile all of it.”

Wilson said she wants the younger generation to look at her impact and realize people like her set the foundation for what’s possible.

Now Wilson’s task is picking out her outfit for the big ceremony. When asked has she found the perfect outfit, she told EverythingLubbock.com she is still going through her closet, but she has a suit hanging up that might be a good option.

The recognition ceremony was set to take place in Austin, April 19 at the Governor’s mansion.