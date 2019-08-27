Lubbock Police arrest man, age 39, for sexual solicitation of underage girl

Image of Fausto Montes from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Fausto Montes, 39, for online solicitation of a minor. Police said he solicited an undercover officer who posed as a 15-year-old girl.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police.

Online Solicitation of a Minor Arrest

The Lubbock Police Department Special Operations Division conducted a sting operation for minors being solicited online for sexual purposes. On August 20th, 2019, Fausto Montes, 39, began conversing with an undercover LPD detective posing as a 15-year-old female in an online social media app.

Mr. Montes, knowing the female was a minor, communicated in a sexually explicit manner with the minor, distributed sexually explicit material to the minor and solicited the minor to meet with him with the purposes of engaging in a sex act.

On August 22nd, 2019, Mr. Montes arrived at a predetermined meeting location to meet the 15-year-old female with the intention of engaging in a sex act with the child.

On August 27th, 2019, Fausto Montes was arrested on a warrant for Online Solicitation of a Minor. A subsequent search warrant of his residence was conducted in which electronic devices and digital storage devices were collected.

Mr. Montes is currently booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center

This is an on-going investigation.