LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police officer was injured Tuesday morning after a police chase ended with a crash, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police responded to a shots fired call at the Ella Apartments around 4:30 a.m. One person had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said a chase related to that call ended with a crash near 66th Street and Avenue S around 5:45 a.m.

Lubbock Police said an officer was involved in the crash and taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. Authorities were still looking for the driver of the other vehicle.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene Tuesday morning, according to police.

(Nexstar/Staff)

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.