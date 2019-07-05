Lubbock Police confirm, one person injured in shooting Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police and EMS were called to a shooting just before 3:00 pm Friday in the 1800 block of 3rd Street.

The police front desk confirmed there was a shooting incident with one person injured. A few minutes later, a police spokesperson said a man was taken to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries.

An eyewitness told our reporter at the scene that his dad was the one to get shot. He said the suspect (police have not publicly named the suspect yet) texted his dad with a threat to come get him. The two knew each other.

The eyewitness said his dad was outside the apartment shooting fireworks with other family members when the suspect shot him.

The eyewitness said the suspect then left in a pickup truck after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.