LUBBOCK, Texas — Police on Monday explained why Maria Rodriguez, 20, was arrested for murder for the death of Michael Rozboril, 35, on Friday near the intersection of 35th Street and Avenue X.

Police responded at first for what was described as a hit-and-run. But later when announcing a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest, police said, “The incident was not a hit-and-run collision, but rather an intentional act.”

On Monday, police further explained, “Rodriguez drove to Lluvia’s Imports, located at 2445 34th Street, where Rozboril was an employee. Rodriguez exited her vehicle to steal merchandise outside of the store.”

“Rozboril saw Rodriguez’s actions, and in an attempt to prevent the consequences of theft, jumped on the hood of Rodriguez’s vehicle,” police said. “Rozboril was thrown from the hood of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result.”

“Under Texas Penal Code 19.02, Rodriguez’s actions meet the elements of a murder charge,” police said. More specifically, police accused her of causing the death of someone while committing a felony or fleeing the scene of felony.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Arrest Made in Friday Evening Homicide

(LUBBOCK, TX) – 20-year-old Maria Rodriguez was arrested by the Texas Anti-Gang Center in Lubbock for the murder of 35-year-old Michael Rozboril at around 6:45 p.m. July 10 in the 5200 block of University Avenue.

Through the course of the investigation, officers with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit determined Rodriguez drove to Lluvia’s Imports, located at 2445 34th Street, where Rozboril was an employee. Rodriguez exited her vehicle to steal merchandise outside of the store. Rozboril saw Rodriguez’s actions, and in an attempt to prevent the consequences of theft, jumped on the hood of Rodriguez’s vehicle.

Rodriguez then fled the parking lot, making her way to 35th Street and Avenue X, with Rozboril still on the hood. Rozboril was thrown from the hood of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result.

Due to Rodriguez’s actions recklessly causing injuries, the charge of theft is enhanced to a second-degree felony of robbery. Rozboril’s injuries, which were caused during the commission of a felony, resulted in his death, leading to the murder charge.

Rodriguez was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Originally, Lubbock Police Officers responded to a call for service for a hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival, officers found 35-year-old Michael Rozboril deceased in the roadway. The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded, and through the course of the initial investigation, determined the incident was not a hit-and-run collision, but rather an intentional act. Due to this information, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded, and the two units continued the investigation together.

The investigation is on-going.