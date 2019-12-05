Lubbock Police hosting 12th Santa Cops event Dec. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department will kick off the 12th annual Santa Cops on Saturday, December 7.

The event will have 20 LPD officers and five Lubbock County Sheriff Deputies placed with children from Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Lubbock for a day that is filled with Christmas shopping and fun, according to an LPD news release.

The children will be picked up in LPD and LCSO vehicles early Saturday morning and will travel in convoys with lights and sirens for each stop.

Each child will be able to pick out books, toys, gifts, shoes and clothing from various partnering business, thanks to generous donations and partnerships, the release states.

The children will also get to enjoy breakfast with Santa, lunch and downtime to play with their new LPD and LCSO friends at Main Event.